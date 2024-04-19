Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

YETI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

