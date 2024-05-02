Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.31.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
