Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Target Price to C$32.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$25.80 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.