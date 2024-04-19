Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on May 17th

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2921 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

