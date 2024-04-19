KBC Group NV (KBCSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1215 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. KBC Group has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

