KBC Group NV (KBCSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1215 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. KBC Group has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

