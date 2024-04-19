International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.