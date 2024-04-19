Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

