J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.