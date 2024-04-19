Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.58 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $294.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.97, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.65 and a 200 day moving average of $262.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

