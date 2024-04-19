iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1,772.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

