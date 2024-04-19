Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.75 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $10.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

SNPO stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $809.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.27. Snap One has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

