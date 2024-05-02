Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.81

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and traded as low as $34.06. Kering shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 110,179 shares changing hands.

Kering Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.