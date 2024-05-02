Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.60. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 170,940 shares.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
