Peoples Bank OH Sells 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 647.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $394.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $303.40 and a 12-month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

