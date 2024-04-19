Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

