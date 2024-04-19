Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

KNX stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

