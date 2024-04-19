Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.67) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANTO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,648.33 ($20.52).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,238 ($27.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,352.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,939.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,657.47. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($15.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,328.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

