Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

