Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

FND stock opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

