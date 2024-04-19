United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

