Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for WNS in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WNS by 41.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

