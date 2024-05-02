Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 5,946,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,660,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

