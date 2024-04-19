Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.