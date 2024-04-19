AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 295.75 ($3.68) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,764.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Corporate insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

