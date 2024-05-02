Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $823.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

