Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.97 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

