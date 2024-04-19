Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,762 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,447 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD opened at $10.33 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

