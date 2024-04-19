Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 148,639 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

