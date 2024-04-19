Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,876.65

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.65 ($23.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($27.88). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($27.88), with a volume of 33,066 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.63) to GBX 2,600 ($32.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,809.52%.
Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.
