Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,876.65

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.65 ($23.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($27.88). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($27.88), with a volume of 33,066 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.63) to GBX 2,600 ($32.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Craneware

Craneware Stock Performance

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market cap of £788.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,666.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,809.52%.

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.