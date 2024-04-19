RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.80

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.80 and traded as high as C$101.23. RB Global shares last traded at C$99.84, with a volume of 117,344 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RB Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.80.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.4459045 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.26%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($15,744). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

