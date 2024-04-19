Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

