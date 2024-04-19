Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 53,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $6,855,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.62. The company has a market cap of $498.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

