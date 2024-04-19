Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,773,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

