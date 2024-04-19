Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

