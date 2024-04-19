JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $42.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

