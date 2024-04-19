SG Americas Securities LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tile Shop by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.50 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,921,308 shares in the company, valued at $39,435,911.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,247,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,699. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

