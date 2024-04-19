SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SES AI were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $473.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.64. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

