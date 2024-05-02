Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

