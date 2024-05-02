Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

4/29/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $133.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $173.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

3/14/2024 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

