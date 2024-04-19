Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWL stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

