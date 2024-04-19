Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 70,324 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1668 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

