Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Buys 15,363 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 15,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $15,823.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,415.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

