Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 338,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter.
Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
