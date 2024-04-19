SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT opened at $217.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.83. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $257.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

