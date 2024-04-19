StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 216,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

