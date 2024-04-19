SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,821 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

