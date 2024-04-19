SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,081,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.