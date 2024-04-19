SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

