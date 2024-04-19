SVB Wealth LLC Sells 369 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $268.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

