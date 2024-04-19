Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

